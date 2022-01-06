Community Comes Together to Purchase Bike for Herbaugh

The Jones County community came together yet again. This time to procure new wheels for beloved community member Fred Herbaugh.

Fred travels across Murdo on a bicycle as his main transportation and about a month ago, two of his friends discussed purchasing Fred a more stable three-wheel bicycle. During their research into finding the right bike, they learned that a three-wheel is more physical work to ride than a two-wheel. At that point, they began to look at electric bikes. However, due to the cost of a three-wheel electric bike, they came up with the idea of asking the community to help with the project.

A donation account was set up for Fred’s new bike at First Fidelity Bank. As word got out the generosity flowed and funds in the account grew.

On Wednesday, May 25, the brand new three-wheel electric bike was delivered to the West Central warehouse. Fred’s sister, Starla, and her husband Bill, came to Murdo to take part in the gifting of the bicycle. Mike McKernan, who had done the research on the bike, also was there to teach Fred how to ride it.

If you see Fred out and about with his ever-present smile, be sure to congratulate him on his new rig and let him know how much he is appreciated in our little town.

Cheryl Iversen states, “Thanks to a community that cares, we were able to purchase the bike for Fred!”