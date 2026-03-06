Community brings life to the city park planter

An area that has needed some love for a few years now received some fresh care from members of the community. Organized by Jewell Bork, the planter at the city park welcome sign received new soil, mulch and flowers. On Wednesday and Thursday, May 27-28th, community members worked together beautify the space. Debris was hauled off, and new top soil was put in by city employees Jake Lolley and Trey Flynn. Turner Youth sponsored the new perennial plants, and the Coyote Club kids helped plant them. Mulch was added to the planter, which had been purchased by the Murdo Area Chamber of Commerce. Our community flourishes when hands come together.