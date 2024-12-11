Home / Murdo Coyote / Buzzing, bustling Christmas Fair!
The annual Murdo Christmas Fair was held on Monday, November 11, at the Harold Thune Auditorium. Various booths and vendors were set up in the morning and afternoon for visitors to shop for early Christmas presents and goodies. The senior class served chili and homemade pie to raise money for their senior class trip. Door prizes were drawn, and Santa Clause was available for pictures! The Christmas Fair is sponsored by the Jones County Turner Youth Foundation.

