Home / Murdo Coyote / 56th annual Jones County Invitationals
Photo by Barb Hockenbary Photography Photo by Mishayla BuchannanPhoto by Mishayla BuchannanPhoto by Mishayla Buchannan

56th annual Jones County Invitationals

Wed, 01/17/2024 - 8:13am admin

JC Invitational resultsThursday, Jan. 11

 
White River 93
Colome 41
 
Kadoka 76
Stanley County 68
 
Philip 56
Bennett County 25
 
Jones County 77
Lyman 41
Friday, Jan. 12
 
Lyman 58
Bennett County 41
 
Stanley County 84
Colome 60
 
Kadoka 40
White River 64
 
Philip 63
Jones County 54
 
Saturday, Jan. 13
 
The third day of the 56th annual Jones County Invitational Tournament was rescheduled due to the extreme cold and winter weather. Results are to be published in next week’s issue. Jones County played Kadoka in a match for third place. Philip and White River competed for the Championship game.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here