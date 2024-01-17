56th annual Jones County Invitationals

JC Invitational resultsThursday, Jan. 11

White River 93

Colome 41

Kadoka 76

Stanley County 68

Philip 56

Bennett County 25

Jones County 77

Lyman 41

Friday, Jan. 12

Lyman 58

Bennett County 41

Stanley County 84

Colome 60

Kadoka 40

White River 64

Philip 63

Jones County 54

Saturday, Jan. 13

The third day of the 56th annual Jones County Invitational Tournament was rescheduled due to the extreme cold and winter weather. Results are to be published in next week’s issue. Jones County played Kadoka in a match for third place. Philip and White River competed for the Championship game.