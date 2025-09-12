50 Strong Women award $5,200 to three Jones County non-profit organizations

50 women from the community came together to raise funds for Jones County non-profit organizations this fall. They met in a Women’s Gathering on Wednesday, December 3 to vote on the three organizations that would receive the support of $3,000, $1,200, and $1,000. Representatives of the top six nominees were present at the gathering to give a short explanation of their organization and what they would use the funding for. The top six nominees were Jones County Gymnastics, Jones County Booster Club, Murdo Development Corp., After School Program (snacks), Jones County Senior Center, and the Jones County Ambulance.

The first half of the event was livestreamed to the Murdo Economic Development Facebook page, while the second half was livestreamed to the 100 Strong Women Challenge event page.

The winner of $1,000 was the Jones County Booster Club. David Hunt, President of the club, spoke at the event on behalf of the club and explained that the booster club donates money to and helps with extracurricular activities for the youth. They pay for things like sports camps, entry fees for tournaments, shirts for music groups, water fountains, senior banners and a plethora of other things to help the school youth thrive. “We try to benefit every student in our school system.”

The Jones County Ambulance was awarded $1,200. Chelsea Rankin, who sits on the ambulance board, spoke on behalf of the organization. They have just put in an order for a new ambulance. They are also working on renovation of the old Isburg Funeral Chapels building that had been donated to them by Isburg to use as a training center. The funds they received would likely go to one of these projects.

The first place winner of $3,000 was the Jones County Senior Center. Lynne Kinsley, Site Manager and Treasurer of senior center, and Le Ann Birkeland spoke on the Meals on Wheels program and the center. They are averaging 20 meals a day, and hoping to increase that number and keep the doors open. The center provides recreation and combats social isolation, and becomes a place for people to check in on each other. The funds would be used to keep the program going and to improve the social space by creating some outdoor garden and seating area.

The goal for the challenge was to get 100 women from the community to participate, however, the challenge gathered 50. Still impressive! This is the first year trying this event, and it is planned to be hosted annually. They hope to gather 100 women in the coming years. The event gives women a chance to feel empowered by contributing to the organizations they feel most passionate about.