4-H Achievement Days kicks off with small and large animal shows

Wed, 08/07/2024 - 8:05am admin
Jones County 4-H Achievement Days started on Friday, August 3 with a small animal show. Chickens, snakes, salamanders, kittens, dogs, and other small critters were shown at the Jones County Sportsman’s Club. 
4-H kids hit the arena on the morning of Saturday, August 4, to show the livestock they have been raising and working with -Sheep, goats, and cattle. 
Monday, August 5, exhibits of projects were displayed at the Harold Thune Auditorium and a Lawn Mower & Wagon Pull took place.
Tuesday, August 6, brought activities at the North Dam including Dutch Oven Cooking, kayaking and geocaching.
The Lion’s/Chamber Supper, 4-H awards, and pie auction rounded out the 4-day events.
Check out next week’s Coyote for results and more photos of the happenings!

