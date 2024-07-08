4-H Achievement Days kicks off with small and large animal shows

Jones County 4-H Achievement Days started on Friday, August 3 with a small animal show. Chickens, snakes, salamanders, kittens, dogs, and other small critters were shown at the Jones County Sportsman’s Club.

4-H kids hit the arena on the morning of Saturday, August 4, to show the livestock they have been raising and working with -Sheep, goats, and cattle.

Monday, August 5, exhibits of projects were displayed at the Harold Thune Auditorium and a Lawn Mower & Wagon Pull took place.

Tuesday, August 6, brought activities at the North Dam including Dutch Oven Cooking, kayaking and geocaching.

The Lion’s/Chamber Supper, 4-H awards, and pie auction rounded out the 4-day events.

Check out next week’s Coyote for results and more photos of the happenings!