Home / Murdo Coyote / 3rd annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration
Photo by Barb Hockenbary Photography Photo by Krisanna ThomasPhoto by Krisanna Thomas

3rd annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration

Wed, 08/02/2023 - 3:26pm admin

The 3rd annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration kicked off on Friday evening with a Ball Smack Golf Tournament. The activities kicked off Saturday morning with a soap box derby down 2nd St. in Murdo, walking tacos at the Senior Center, water games and a watermelon feed at the Murdo City Park, and a concert series at the Murdo Rodeo Arena. Sunday featured story time at the Gazebo on Main St. and Cowboy Church at the rodeo arena.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here