Successful Weekend for 2020 Kadoka All-Class Reunion

The festivities of the 2020 Kadoka all-class reunion weekend provided many with the opportunity to reconnect with classmates in addition to spending quality time with friends, family and neighbors.

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, the festivities started with PRCA Slack in the morning at the Rodeo Arena. Then at 7:00 pm they had the PRCA Rodeo Performance at Rodeo Arena with Chuckwagon Races.

On Friday, June 26, 2020, they started at 6:30 am with Biscuits and Gravy at Discount Fuel, then at 8:00 am was Steer Roping at Rodeo Arena. At 4:00 was Cornhole Tournament the Champions was Connor Uhlir and Kassidy Ferguson the game proceeded outside of the Kadoka City Bar. The Nursing Home had the Annual Walking Tacos Fundraiser under the tent on Main Street from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Finally, at 7:00 pm was the second night of the PRCA Rodeo Performance at the Rodeo Arena with the chuckwagon races. From 9:00 pm to 1:00 am Loose Change was playing for the locals to dance to under the tent on main street.

The Kadoka High School classes of 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2010 showed their Kougar pride and celebrated the theme of the reunion, A Salute to Military and Our First Responders. In addition to the class entries, many local businesses participated in the parade festivities and an array of classic cars complimented the reunion theme.

Celebration on Main Street continued on Saturday with the Parade at 11:30 am that had a ton of amazing floats in supporting our Military and First Responders. Penny’s Riverside Catering served immediately after the parade and throughout the day on Main Street, they served Pit Roast Buffalo Sandwiches and other menu items.

In previous years, inflatables provided entertainment for the youth of Kadoka. This year, children of all ages enjoyed the water inflatables located at the north end of Main Street. Three water slides, varying in height and size, provided age appropriate entertainment for children in addition to the Kadoka swimming pool offering free admission from noon until 6pm.

The Annual Ranch Rodeo was a success with the Discount Fuel Team winning first place. The team consisted of Colter Stout, Colby Porch, Bryer Jones and Tell Stoner. In the picture in this weeks Kadoka Press of the team Tell Stoner is not in the picture as he was taken to the hospital. Klay O’Daniel won the Hard Luck Winner after having a horse topple on top of him. The Lex Grooms Memorial Top Horse award was awarded to Abigail Sybrant. The Maurice Handcock Top Hand award was awarded to Tell Stoner.

Jim Brown of Kadoka, Greg Nelson of Deadwood and Clint Nixon of Rapid City brought one of the original stagecoach replicas from the Days of ’76 stagecoach to the Kadoka Reunion Parade and for the opening ceremony of the Ranch Rodeo. An exact replica of the original “Deadwood Stage,” it is owned and operated by the Days of ’76 Rodeo Committee. It was built by Abbetand Downing in 1847 and originally called a “mud wagon” because of its ability to travel the hard terrain between Deadwood and Cheyenne. It operated from 1876-1887. Black Hills Buggies, a team comprised of Ryon & Teresa Rypkema from Caputa, SD guided the stagecoach with their Percheron team of Guinevere, Athena, Duke and Rhea. They have helped haul horses through a number of events, including the Parade of Lights, Days of ’76 Parade, Black Hills Round Up Parade and several tribute rides during the Central States Fair.

On Sunday, June 28, 2020 Cowboy Church started at 9:00 am and following that was Kid’s Play Day at the Rodeo Arena.

The planning for the annual event requires many hours of preparation to ensure securing entertainment during the June event. Volunteers start planning the event before the calendar year passes and this year preparations began in December 2019. Hayli Mayfield, who chairs the all-class reunion committee, extended her gratitude to the numerous volunteers and local businesses involved in planning and participating in the weekend celebration. Each year, the committee reviews the previous year’s successes and plans accordingly for the next year’s event. So, before the 2020 calendar year comes to a close, the plans for the 2021 Kadoka all-class reunion will be in the planning stages.