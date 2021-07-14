South Dakota Beef Welcomes New Junior Beef Ambassadors

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) begins year two of the Junior Beef Ambassador program, a program giving area youth, ages 5 to 18, the opportunity to share their beef story.

The program has increased to 33 Junior Beef Ambassadors from across South Dakota. They will be assisting with various SDBIC promotion events and sharing photos and videos highlighting their ranch and what they do as South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers for consumer promotions on social media. They will also be sharing delicious beef recipes for everyone to try!

"Our youth are the future of this industry, and we want to prepare them and encourage them to be proud and eager to share their beef story and be willing to promote the beef product.” states Jr Beef Ambassador coordinator, Caitlin Wonnenberg. “We are so excited to have several of our 2020 Jr Beef Ambassadors back, as well as some new ones joining this year!”

The 2021/2022 Junior Beef Ambassadors are: Charles Barber, Jayne Blume, Barrett Butzer, Maggie DeMers, Hudson Fouberg, Ramsey Fouberg, Matea Gordon, Bailey Gjernes, Kaylin Gjernes, Josephine Hamiel, Kamden Hamiel, Bentlee Holt, Cambree Holt, Kolt J., Elliot J., Cashley King, Koyle King, Rylee Klein, Brooklyn Marshall, Natalie Marshall, Baylor Pazour, Jennings Pazour, Ladd Pazour, Ned Pazour, Scarlett Radke, Thorne Radke, Fidelia Rasmussen, Megan Sanders, Kaycee Scheel, Ella Stiefvater, Kingston Wulf, Madilyn Wulf and Treston Zens. These beef ambassadors come to the SDBIC program from across the state of South Dakota.

Junior Beef Ambassadors received beef educational training and collaborate with SDBIC staff on July 12, 2021 to create ideas to help tell their beef story and give them the opportunity to interact with consumers and help promote beef in their local communities and throughout the state of South Dakota.

Follow along all summer as we highlight and recognize these young leaders as they share their great beef stories!

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

www.sdbeef.org and www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org. For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visitandor contact Suzy Geppert at

About The South Dakota Beef Industry Council

The SDBIC is comprised of three representatives from eight agricultural organizations: South Dakota Beef Breeds Council, South Dakota Cattlemen's Association, South Dakota Cattlemen's Auxiliary, South Dakota CattleWomen, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Livestock Auction Market Association and South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.





