Midland Family is South Dakota Sheep Growers Monthly Feature
We asked Finn's about what changes they had to make to their operation to have sheep and they added 1 or 2 wires to all the fences where they run sheep. They market lambs in Platte and Faith as they feel both auctions have competitive markets. They consign their wool to Center of the Nation Wool in Belle Fourche. Recently, Finn's have expanded to 200 head of ewes and plan to stay at the number into the future as that works best for their operation. When asked how they feel about the future of the sheep industry, Jenna and Shad believe the industry is strong and they are proud to be a part of it! They added some advice for young producers who are considering a sheep enterprise - "We would greatly encourage young producers to get into the sheep business. It's the perfect way to diversify your operation.”