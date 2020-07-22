KASD teachers are ready to be at school

One in five teachers say they are unlikely to go back to school if they reopen in the fall and six in 10 parents would likely continue at-home education.

A USA poll found that nearly two-thirds of teachers say they haven't been able to properly do their jobs since the coronavirus closed schools across the country, though most teachers report working more than usual. Additionally, while 60% of parents would likely continue home-schooling, 30% of parents say they are "very likely" to do so even if schools open in the fall.

Kailey Sawvell, Middle School Teacher in Midland, is weary of what could happen, but she feels that they plan on taking important precautions in the buildings makes her feel less nervous and more excited to see her students again. “ My classroom is a unique setting which allows me to spread students out more, due to lower numbers of students! I will be wiping down tables, desks, and other work spaces more often. Students will also be using hand sanitizer or washing their hands when re-entering my room. I have removed many “shared" items from my room to reduce the amount of items and spaces the students share.” When asked what her thoughts were on the coronavirus she stated that everyone has a different opinion on the current situation and each of those opinions need to validated and respected. Her advice to the parents of her students are “Take all of the precautions for your child that YOU feel is necessary. I want you to be comfortable sending your child to spend the day with me, and will respect any of your wishes possible. It is a team effort to make the year run smoothly!”

Laurie Prichard, Title Teacher/HOSA Advisor at Kadoka, is not nervous due to the low number of positive cases in Jackson County. If we should get a large increase in positive cases, then she would reevaluate her thoughts. “ I will wash tables and chairs after every group leaves my room. The room will be sanitized every day. Depending on what the district decides, then my actions will reflect those decisions.” When asked what her thoughts were on the coronavirus she stated that if everyone uses common sense, we will continue to have a low number of positive cases. Keep a social distance from others, wash your hands frequently and most important, if you are sick, STAY HOME! Her advice to the parents of her students are “If your child is sick, please keep them home. Practice good hygiene with your child(ren) before the school year begins. Have a positive attitude! We are doing the best we can with the current situation. We are all in this together; it is a new situation for everyone.”