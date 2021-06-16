Kadoka Reunion Weekend return with There is No Place Like Home theme on June 24-27, 2021

The annual Kadoka Reunion Weekend will be returning with "There is no place like home" theme. This year's events will occur on June 24th-27th, 2021.

Thursday's events will include Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association (PRCA) Slack at the Buffalo Stampede Arena beginning at 10 am. Later on, a PRCA rodeo performance will be held at 7 pm with Gizmo McCracken. A 9:30 p.m. the Wilt Brothers will be playing at the Rodeo Arena.

Start your Friday morning off right walking around the Scavengers Journey 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. all around in Kadoka and Belvidere. Stop by at the rodeo arena for Steer Roping, starting 10 am sharp. If you're feeling competitive, come down and register for a Cornhole tournament, registration starts at 3:30 pm and the tournament starts at 4 pm, located on Main Street. From 4-6 p.m., the Kadoka Nursing Home will be hosting a Walking Taco fundraiser under the tent on Main Street. The PRCA Rodeo Performance will be returning to the rodeo grounds with Gizmo McCracken, beginning at 7 pm. From 9 pm to 1 am, a dance to “Drive by Night” will be held under the tent.

Saturday's events will include another day of Scavengers Journey from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The parade line-up will start at the Kadoka Nursing Home at 10 a.m. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. Feel free to enter a float, car, horse or boat! With there being no car show this year, people are encouraged to bring their cars, if they have any, and participate in the parade line-up and later park on the end of Main Street to show your car off at after the parade. The theme this year is "There is no place like home" There will be a Firemans feed from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Kadoka City Pool will be hosting a free swim to the public from 12 to 6 pm. There will also be Dunk Tank and snow cones/cotton candy by the Friends of the Libray. From 12:30 to 5 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., water inflatables will be on Main Street. At the rodeo grounds, Ranch Rodeo Calcutta will start at 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Stampede Arena. Ranch Rodeo will follow at 2 pm. Pennys Riverside Catering will be serving under the tent. At 4:30 p.m. there will be cornhole and Horse shoe registrations will be on Main Street. At 5:00 p.m. Cornhole and horseshoe tournaments will be on Main Street. Come dance to “Midnight Sun” under the tent during the Fireman's Dance, runs from 9 pm to 1 am.

Capping off the weekend's events on Sunday, Scavengers Journey will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Church at the Pearl Hotel with dinner to follow.

The Kadoka Depot Museum will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Come enjoy yourself and visit with your classmates that you haven’t seen for awhile!