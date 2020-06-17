Kadoka Reunion Weekend to return with Military and First Responder theme

The annual Kadoka Reunion Weekend will be returning with "A Salute to Military & Our First Responders" theme. This year's events will occur on June 25th-28th, 2020.

Thursday's events will include Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association (PRCA) Slack at the Buffalo Stampede Arena beginning at 8 am. Later on, a PRCA rodeo performance will be held at 7 pm. The event will include Chuckwagon races and will take place at the Buffalo Stampede Arena.

Start your Friday morning off right with a hearty breakfast. From 6:30-9:30 am, biscuits and gravy will be served at Discount Fuel. Stop by at the rodeo arena for Steer Roping, starting 8 am sharp. If you're feeling competitive, come down and register for a Cornhole tournament, registration starts at 3:30 pm and the tournament starts at 4 pm, located on Main Street. From 4-6 pm, the Kadoka Nursing Home will be hosting a Walking Taco fundraiser under the tent on Main Street. The PRCA Rodeo Performance will be returning to the rodeo grounds for another Chuckwagon race, beginning at 7 pm. From 9 pm to 1 am, a dance to Loose Change will be held under the tent.

Saturday's events will include another biscuits and gravy breakfast at Discount Fuel from 6:30 to 9:30 am. The parade line-up will start at the Kadoka Nursing Home at 11 am with the parade starting at 11:30 am. Feel free to enter a float, car, horse or boat! With there being no car show this year, people are encouraged to bring their cars, if they have any, and participate in the parade line-up and later park on Main Street. A cruise will most certainly follow. The theme this year is "A Salute to Military & Our First Responders." Penny's Riverside Catering will be serving after the parade and throughout the day on Main Street. Enjoy a Pit Roast Buffalo Sandwich and other delicious menu items! The Kadoka City Pool will be hosting a free swim to the public from 12 to 6 pm. From 12:30 to 3 pm, water inflatables will be on Main Street. At the rodeo grounds, Ranch Rodeo Calcutta will start at 1 pm. Ranch Rodeo will follow at 2 pm. The 3rd annual Goat Roping will follow the Ranch Rodeo on Main Street. Enjoy more inflatables on Main Street, from 6 to 10:30 pm. Come dance to Midnight Sun under the tent during the Fireman's Dance, runs from 9 pm to 1 am.

Capping off the weekend's events, Cowboy Church at 9 am, Kid's Play Day at 10 am and Local Team Roping all at the Buffalo Stampede Arena.

Come enjoy yourself!