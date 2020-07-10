Kadoka Press writing news for 112 Years

For centuries, locals have turned to the local newspaper, Kadoka Press, for local breaking and interesting news, as well as to learn about weddings, obituaries and engagements. In the last 15 years, with the rise of digital communications, many readers have changed their preferences to digital formats and social media over print for their news. But long before social media came onto the scene, news media have enabled us to exercise all five freedoms: freedom of the press, speech, religion, petition and assembly.

“From the beginning and the purchase of our first paper, we continued to grow, in both newspapers and commercial printing. The Pennington County Courant (in 1978) was next in line and then the Kadoka Press (in 1989). From there we purchased the Murdo Coyote, Faith Independent and the Bison Courier. We also created and published the New Underwood Post for 15 years.” mentioned Don Ravellette, current owner of the Kadoka Press.

So here, dear readers, are some old news articles from the past:

In 1910: (Annual Report of Clerk of Board of Education) The annual report of clerk of board of education reported that there were only two teachers working, with 47 students below high school and only 3 students in the high school. (The Jackson County Fair) In September, the Fourth Annual Jackson County Fair came to Kadoka. It gave every promise of being bigger and better by far than any previous year. From all parts of this great county comes reports of large crowd who was present to see the exhibits and witness the fine line of attractions that was offered.

In 1930: (Kadoka Postoffice Handles $66,006.19 in 1929) Figures revealed by Postmaster C.L. Corrington show that for the past year the local post office handled $66,006.19. This amount includes all money orders and stamps. In 1928 the sales were slightly higher, being $77,251.76. The decrease for 1929 was due, said Mr. Corrington, to the fact that more people are banking this year than last, thereby cutting down the money order business. The stamp sales alone for 1929 were $4,019.16. (Boyd Leedom named U.S. Commissioner) The following article taken from the Argus Leader will be of interest to the many Kadoka friends of Boyd Leedom, who was a former Kadoka boy: “Boyd Leedom, Rapid City, son of C. N. Leedom, United States Marshal, has been appointed referee in bankruptcy for the western division of the United States district court for the district of South Dakota.”

In 1950: (Jackson County share $300 in Sister Kenny Foundation Goal for the State) Hon. C. A. Christopherson of Sioux Falls, State Chairman of the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Foundation for South Dakota, announces the appointment of Mrs. Jack Solon of Kadoka as Chairman of Jackson county. Assisting Mrs. Solon with arrangements are Mrs. John Griswold and Mrs. Thurston B. Hillmer, both of Kadoka. A quota of $300 has been set as Jackson County’s share of the $50,000 which the Foundation hoped to raise in South Dakota. (Kadoka-Martin Band Concert has Overflow Crowd) A capacity crowd of an estimated 300 persons attended the joint concert presented at the school gymnasium by the Kadoka and Martin school bands and choruses.

In 1970: (Fire Does Damage to Lillian Brown Home) The Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department answered to a fire call at 2am at the residence of Mrs. Lillian Brown in the northwest part of the city. A fire, apparently started by a short in an electric heater, caused much smoke damage to Mrs. Brown’s home. (Schnee Elected Board President) Harold Schnee was elected as President of the Kadoka Board of Education at the July 13th meeting of the Board. Schnee replaces Dr. L. P. Swisher as President of the Board of Education.

In 1990: (Pressler fights to keep post office in Long valley) In response to concerns expressed by wester South Dakota constituents over the future of mail delivery services to Long valley area residents, Senator Larry Pressler contacted U.S Postal Service officials to urge that a community pos office be maintained in LongValley. (Nibble Nook opens in new location) The Nibble Nook Drive Inn is located in a new building at the corner of highways 16 & 73.

In 2010: (Haakon/Jackson 4-H shooting sports) Local 4-h shooting sports enthusiasts took part in the second annual Haakon/Jackson County 4-H Shoot at the Philip American Legion. Nine youth participated in the BB gun Competition. (Gov. Rounds congratulates top high school students) South Dakota Governor Mike Rounds Congratulates Laura Rasmussen of the Kadoka Area High School.

In 2020: (Two Foreign Exchange Students spend a year at KAHS) For many foreign exchange students, traveling to a foreign land and learning to adapt to the culture can be daunting. Think of some lifestyle changes you would have to sacrifice if you were to be put in their shoes. That favorite meal you eat just about every week, the friends and family you love to chat with and not to mention reading everything in a different language are just some quick examples of what you can expect to change. The Kadoka Press and many others, I assume, would like to know, what does an outsider’s perspective of Kadoka look like? We conducted two interviews with both of Kadoka Area’s foreign exchange students to try and find out! (First Positive case of COVID-19 in the Kadoka Area School District) A Kadoka Area School District employee reported to administration on Monday, September 14, that they tested positive for COVID-19. Jamie Hermann, superintendent at KASD, sent out an email to all the students and staff that they would not have school Tuesday so that the Staff could deep clean the whole school, gym and buses.

As we mark National Newspaper Week, we want to remember all the years that the local newspaper has been out and all the memories that are in there.