Kadoka Press office/newswriter position still has vacancy

The Kakoka Press newswriter position/office personnel will continue to be available for one more week.

The Kadoka Press newspaper office is scheduled to close, with the last issue printed on April 14th, if employees are not hired.

"The past two weeks, other Ravellette Publications offices have been compiling news and doing layout for the Kadoka Press in hopes that at least one qualified person would be hired for the Kadoka position,” said Don Ravellette, Publisher.

The Kadoka Press has published weekly issues of the newspaper for over 115 years with Ravellette Publications publishing for the last 33 years.

Please contact the publisher if you would be interested in working for or purchasing the local newspaper.