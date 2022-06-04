Kadoka Press to discontinue the weekly newspaper

“It is with regret that I have to inform our readers that April 14, 2022, will be the last issue of the Kadoka Press,” said publisher Don Ravellette.

“We have depleted all of our re- sources and due to the dwindling work force, we have no other op- tions,” said Ravellette. “ We will be switching over all remaining sub- scriptions to the Pioneer Review newspaper, beginning the week of April 21st."

