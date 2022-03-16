Kadoka Press considers extreme changes or shut down by mid April

"If we can not land at least one employee for newswriting and layout in the next few weeks, the Kadoka Press will be forced to make extreme changes which could include shutting down the weekly newspaper," said publisher, Don Ravellette. "After 33 years of the Ravellette family publishing the Kadoka Press and over 115 years of the weekly publication being in existence, it is due to a very difficult situation that we are forced to make decisions that could include closing the Kadoka Press office on Main Street." said Ravellette. "We have been searching high and low for employees for the past two years, and now are faced with no one in the office on a regular schedule to help with writing and pagination."

If it becomes necessary to discontinue publication of the Kadoka Press, the last issue will be April 14, 2022. Ravellette Publications will offer to print news of the Kadoka community, school, sporting activities, and legal publications in the Pioneer Review in Philip. All subscriptions to the Kadoka Press will be transferred to the Pioneer Review mailing list.