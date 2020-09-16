Kadoka Area School District welcomes Jennifer Emery to teach in Interior

A lot of you may know her already but the new 4th and 5th grade teacher in Interior is Jennifer Emery. She lives in Philip with her fiancé, Blake Puhlman, and their two dogs and one cat, Hooey, Puggles and Mags. Blake and Jennifer will be getting married in October and they are super excited to begin their life together.

Jennifer graduated Wall High School in 2014. After Graduation she went on to South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD where she graduated there in May of 2019 receiving a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education. She student taught in Philip, SD with 2nd Graders. “I really enjoyed it and learned a lot from my mentor teacher, Ella Smith. She was a great help and I can say a lot of the teaching techniques that I practice today are because of her and her teaching style. Philip Elementary School taught me a lot and I am very grateful for that,” said Jennifer. “I am teacher’s daughter. My mother taught high school science in a small town in Texas when I was younger. I grew up in education and had a love for learning since I was young. When my mother passed away, I lost that spark for a while but I had great teachers in the Wall School District that helped me succeed and get on the right path. Teachers have continually molded me into the person I am today and that is what want to do for other children as well.”

This is not Jennifers first year of teaching as she taught for one year in White River as a 1st grade teacher. She looks forward to this year as she wants to get to know her students and their families more. She also looks forward to working with a different grade level then I had student taught or taught as a teacher. Jennifer plans to teach in Kadoka Area School District long-term. This is the area that both Blake and her grew up in and they both love it so much. This is the area that they want to start their family in and this the area that she has wanted to teach in since she began her teaching career. Kadoka has so much to offer so she is excited to start her long-term career here.

In her free time she enjoys reading, playing with Hooey, Puggles and Mags, going on walks, hanging out with family and friends, or watching her favorite TV show, “Friends.”

“To the World you may be a teacher but to your students you are a HERO!” this quote is one of her favorite quotes.

The need for imagination, as a sense of truth, and as a feeling of responsibility -- these are the three forces which are the very nerve of education.

- Rudolf Steiner