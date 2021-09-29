Kadoka Area School District celebrates homecoming week

Kadoka Area School District faculty and students celebrated their annual homecoming week September 20-24, 2021.

School spirit was in full-throttle Monday morning as teachers and classmates took a trip dressing with their wacky socks as part of their annual Homecoming Dress Up Days. Tuesdays was Whoville where it was Crazy Hair Day. Cat in the Hat day was on Wednesday as participants were urged to wear their craziest hats. Thursday became a day of wearing your College shirt as it will be the Places you will go theme. Friday topped off the week’s Dress Up Days with Purple-and-Gold day to show off our Kougar Pride.

Coronation was held Monday, September 20th, where it started with Farynn Knutson speaking about the students. After Farynn finished speaking it was the cheerleaders turn to cheer to the school song. During the coronation, students and the community listened to the head coaches speak about their athletes. To speak first was Cross Country runner Farynn Knutson to speak for Jesse Taylor as he wasn’t able to attend, speaking about the awesome runners and their journey. After Cross Country was Asst. cheer coach John Handcock where he talked about his dream team of cheerleaders. Next was Volleyball coach Barry Hutchinson and he talked about the girls first couple of games and how great the girls were. After Volleyball was Football coach Chad Eisenbraun and he explained how the boys had one bad quarter the first game but after that they have played their hearts out.

After the coaches were done speaking about the athletes. The crowning of King and Queen was up. King Candidates were Dawson Reckling, Tyler Ring and Kash Block; Queen Candidates were Lanie Blair, Andi Stone and Rebecca Shuck. Dawson Reckling was crowned King and Rebecca Shuck was crowned Queen.

Also on Tuesday was the Burning of the K. The Cheerleaders worked really hard on wrapping the K with paper and tape so it would burn a long time. While the K was burning the cheerleaders did chants to get the students hyped up.

A pep rally was held early Friday morning. Students and Staff played a variety of fun mini-games before returning to school to work on their parade floats.

KASD students and faculty took to Main Street in downtown Kadoka for their annual homecoming parade Friday afternoon, Sept. 24. Parade-goers were treated to a variety of treats offered by Kadoka businesses including a pancake & sausage feed–courtesy of the Kadoka Community Betterment Association. KCBA members include American's Best Value / G & M Enterpreise, Badlands Distillery, BankWest, Blurred Images, Crew Agency, Dakota Legends, Discount Fuel, Farmer's Union Insurance - Donna Enders, Gas and GO, Goldenwest, Haakon Jackson 4-H Council, Headlee Vet Clinic, Incrediable Metal, Kadoka Buffalo Stampede, Kadoka Nursing Home , Kadoka Oil, Kadoka School, Kadoka Subway, Kadoka Sundowner, Kadoka West Motel, Kid Cave, Lil Bit of Everything, Main Street Salon, McFeat Concrete, Oien Auto & Supply, Penny's Riverside Catering, People Market, Philip Health Services, Pocketful of Poises, Rae Create Nail Bar, Rush Funeral Home, State Farm Insurance - Jan Hewitt, Sunset Grill, Kadoka Press, West Central, West River Excavation.

The homecoming match-up between the Kadoka Kougars and Philip Scotties resulted in a win for the Kougars. The High School Football team worked hard in playing the Scotties with an ending score of 40-18. The cheerleaders did amazing cheering as they were throwing stunts.

Really proud of our guys and the resiliency they showed in this game. It was a hard-fought battle the entire game and our boys showed a lot of discipline. They played very well and won the game together.