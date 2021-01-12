Kadoka Area School District Awards Students During Annual Fall Banquet

The Kadoka Area School District awarded their student athletes on November 16, 2021. It was a great turn out with all the athletes, coaches and their families.

First to speak was Mr. Mark Reiman doing the welcome speech then it was Jesse Taylor with a prayer before the meal, next was the meal, where all the athletes families brought either salads or desserts, the main dish was provided. After everyone was sat down and eating we started with awards where Cheerleading was first, Mark Reiman handed out awards for the coach. The awards for cheer was Most Improved went to Rebecca Shuck; Cheer Technique went to Madison Brown; Sportsmanship went to Madison Stilwell and Dedication Award for 4 years of cheerleading went to Alexis Hamar.

Next to speak was Cross Country head coach Jesse Taylor, Jesse has been the cross country coach for a few years now. Cross Country awards this year were Most Valuable Runner went to Hudson Taylor and the Preseverance Award went Farynn Knutson.

After Cross Country was Head Volleyball coach Barry Hutchinson, Barry has been the head coach for a long time. The Best serving Percentage went to Gracie Eisenbraun. The Ace Awaed went to Jordan Grimes , the Practice Player went to Tia Has No Horse. Most Improved went to Makaylan Bonenberger. Backrow MVP went to Shaylee Porch and the Net MVP went to Becca Shuck.

Head football coach Chad Eisenbraun talked about how great his season with the boys were. Jonathon MacFeat made the Most Improved award. Rookie of the Year, usually there is only one but this year there was two and those two are Garrett Hermann and Gus Stout. Big Man of Year was Ian VanderMay. Most Valuable Player again there usually is only one but this year there were two and those two are Reece Ohrtman and Tyus Williams.

The 2021 Kadoka Area High School All-State Chorus members were: Soprano – Felicity Keegan with Andi Stone and Jordan Grimes as alternate; Alto – Rebecca Shuck with Madison Brown as alternate; Tenor – Ryan Shuck with Madison Brown as alternate and Bass – Tyrel Mansfield. This year was especially exciting, not only because we got to have the event, but that Rebecca was honored the 4-year award for her years in the All-State Chorus event

In this school year we had in total we have over 76% of our high school students involved in the music department at Kadoka Area High School and the for the 7th year in a row Kadoka Area High School Music Department received the South Dakota Music Education High School Participation Award for the percentage of students involved in musical activities and the quality of performance that we provide for the students in this area. Kadoka Area High School is one of six that are currently being honored in the state for this great achievement.

Region VII Honors Band participants were middle schoolers: Shalee Porch; Jazmine McDonald; Dalton Grimes; Kaylee Kusick and high schoolers: Jordon Grimes; Lincoln Koehn; Tia Has No Horse; Tyrel Mansfield and Jared Nemecek.

Region VII Honors Band and Northern Hills Honors Band participants were Alyana Jannsen, Emery Kukal, Landyn Koehn and Karlee Block.

Region VII Honors Band, Northern Hills Honors Band, and Augustana University Honors Band participants were Farynn Knutson; Becca Shuck; Madison Brown; Ryan Shuck and Emily Zickrick.

I want to say congrats to all the fall sports and congratulations on such a wonderful season.