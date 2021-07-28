Jackson County Highway Department starts building the new County Shop

Denny Lottman, superintendent for the Jackson County Highway Department (JCHD), met with the Board. He requested and received authorization to purchase a new desktop computer to accommodate programs utilized by the JCHD. The Board reviewed bids to crush and stockpile gravel at two pits in the county. The Board designated consulting engineers Kadrmas, Lee and Jackson to inspect all Jackson County bridges in 2021 as required by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

On February 25, 2021 a bid letting for construction of a county highway shop was held. John Diedrichs, Cornerstone Industries and Construction Services was present at the bid opening. The following bids were received at that bid letting:

Cornerstone Industries and Construction Services, Wall, SD

Option A : Metal building 60’ X 120’ X 18’ $693,500.00

Option B: Metal building 60’ X 80’ X 18’ $550,000.00

John Diedrichs presented cost adjustments for the Highway Shop Building Option A. Adjustments were removal of in-floor heating, installation of a radiant heat system, reducing the size of a hot water heater to 40 gallons, and adjustment on interior ceiling material. These adjustments reduced the total amount of Option A to $663,954.57. Following review of the bids, Willert moved, Page seconded that Jackson County accept the adjusted bid Option A of Cornerstone Industries and Construction Services for the 60’ X 120’ X 18’ building in the amount of $663,954.57 and that Chairman Magelky obtain financing for Jackson County in the amount of $300,000.00 through BankWest.

John Diedrichs, Cornerstone Industries and Construction met with the board. Revisions to original bid submitted at the February 25, 2021 bid letting were reviewed. John Diedrichs reported that along with building alterations there was an electrical connection supplied for an indoor fuel pump switch. He reported they have an estimated start date of July 15, 2021. Selection of color for the building is white interior and exterior, with Harbor Blue trim. Following review of documents presented, Willert moved, Zickrick seconded that the construction contract presented by Cornerstone Industries and Construction be approved and signed by Chairman Magelky. The bid submission documents showing alterations were initialed by John Diedrichs and Chairman Magelky. The contract presented by Cornerstone Industries and Construction in the amount of $663,954.67 was signed by both John Diedrichs and Chairman Magelky.

The county plans to relocate current fuel tanks to the new shop location. Highway Supt. Lottman presented quotes for fuel tanks should the county need to consider purchasing new fuel tanks for the new location.

The county is to provide electrical power to the construction location, water supply to the construction location, provide septic system for sewer, and clearing and preparation of the land prior to construction. Highway Supt. Lottman said they would begin clearing the construction site as soon as possible and should have that step completed by mid May. The county will also prepare the area around the newly constructed building for heavy equipment traffic.