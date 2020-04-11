Friends of the Library to host Kadoka’s Holiday Festival November 8th, 2020

The Kadoka’s Holiday Festival is coming to town on Sunday, November 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

A festival is an event, usually staged by a local community, which centers on some unique aspect of that community.

This year the Friends of the library is hosting the Kadoka Holiday Festival. With a $10.00 entrance fee, which includes a door prize ticket, the funds will go toward the new library that will be located on Main Street north of the main street plaza. The floor plan and building for the new library will be on display during the festival. A Free Will donation will be taken for the Kadoka Nursing Home as they will not be able to host it this year due to COVID-19.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Kadoka Holiday Festival will be serving homemade lunch that includes Potato or Chicken noodle soup, smoke pork loin sandwiches and a big selection of Desserts and Drinks. Due to COVID-19 there will be pickup and delivery available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. so drivers will be available then. You can call 701-206-1238 to order your food and drinks.

There will be 24+ Vendors which features Chair massages, Woodworks, Handcrafted items, Scentsy, Women’s apparel, Pampered Chef, DoTERRA, Lime Life (Skincare), Color Street, Caramel Creations, Grassland Gourmet, Dark Canyon Coffee and more vendors. Come on down, support your local businesses and buy your Christmas, birthday, anniversary gifts.

Tutorials will begin at 11:30 a.m. starting with DoTERRA Oils. From 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lime Life (skincare) will show you how to use their products the right way, and show how much you will love the product. From 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Pampered Chef will show you their products and how to use them. From 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Stampin’ up will show you how to make cards and how to order stamps.

There will be a Style Show that will feature local boutiques from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. such as Hometown Gypsy, Lil Bit of Everything and etc.

Brooke Scheessele, who is a massage therapist, will be doing chair massages during the festival. Make sure to come out and get a massage from her.

Friends of the library will be working on educational classes which will be $20.00 for a 2 day session. The class will be Dr. Sewing Machine, this class will teach you helpful hints, dos and don’ts and to learn your sewing machine. Each person will need to bring their own sewing machine so they can learn their own. Classes will be November 14th 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 and will continue on November 21st 9:00 a.m to 12:00. Class will be held at Kid Cave, Main street. You can contact Donna Enders at (605)441-6786 to Register. Registrations will be taken till November 11th.

This festive event features seemingly endless holiday-themed vendors. Wander the rows of vendors and look at a huge variety of products from fabric to art to food. Whether a craft-expert or just curious, this festival has something for everyone!