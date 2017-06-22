Former Sheriff Madsen honored

On Tuesday the 12th of June, former sheriff Arlo “Bruce” Madsen, was honored for his exemplary service to the citizens of Jackson County.

He was stopping by the courthouse when the caught by surprise. Present Sheriff Matt Haugen, and previous Interim Sheriff Joseph Bawdon were present for the event, along with the county commissoners, and a number of Madsen’s family members.

After a warm welcome, Matt Haugen presented Bruce with an honorary resolution, signed by commissioners Glen Bennett, Larry Denke, John Rogers, Ken Graupman, Jeff Paige. Haugen also signed the document.

Madsen was then given a display case which included among other things, the very handgun that he had been issued for service during his thirty-four year employment as Jackson County Sheriff. The display also included the holster, belt, ammunition bandolier and several badges.

Madsen served from 1975 to 2009, a long time wherein he often worked with limited resources, and under adverse circumstances. Yet he still managed to overcome the various challenges unique to the job. Roughly half that time, was spend without the assistance of a deputy.

His commendable example should long inspire those who follow after him, particularly in a day where modern law enforcement faces ever growing challenges.

Hard work, ethics and commitment from these individuals, and the families who support them - is what it takes to keep the citizens of Jackson County safe. A reminder for us to never take for granted, those who are willing to put their lives on the line each and every day in the law enforcement community.