Denny Lottman Becomes Storefront for Mustang Heritage Foundation

The primary mission of the Mustang Heritage Foundation is to create and promote programs and activities that provide information and education about wild horses and burros, elevate their image and desirability. provide opportunities to become involved in the wild horse and burro experience and secure adequate numbers of caring homes for excess horses. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) the Mustang Heritage Foundation works to ensure healthy wild herds and rangelands through the placement of excess animals removed from public lands so future generations can enjoy this distinctive part of out American heritage.

The Mustang Heritage Foundation created the Trainer Incentive Program, which is better known as TIP, to bridge the gap between the public and excess wild horses held in off-range corrals. TIP supports a network of hundreds of horse trainers who gentle, train and find homes for wild horses and burros. As of 2016, TIP has helped find homes for more than 3,900 wild horses and burros and supported a network of 440 approved trainers in 47 states.

Denny is what they call a TIPs trainer for the Mustang Heritage Foundation. He has been a TIPs trainer for about 2 years now. Denny just got approved to be a storefront here in Kadoka which is a fancy name for a pick up or drop off point for other trainers to come get their projects. He can also be the trainer still and personally adopt them out or sell them to individuals. The mustangs he currently has, come from Nevada ranging in ages from 2-5 years old, geldings and mares. The fee for adoption is $150. Mustangs are considered gentle when they are halter broke, will pick up all four feet and will load and unload from a trailer.

When asked why he choose to do this, Denny said that he wanted to get the horses to a good home with someone who will work with them and love them. He has been around horses his whole life so he knows a lot about how to get them “gentled down” enough to trust. Denny wants people to know if they love to work with horses that they should get ahold of him and talk about working with him and the horses. Denny also wants people to know the qualification that you must meet to adopt a gentled horse: you must be at least 18 years of age (parents or guardians may adopt a wild horse or burro and allow younger family members to care for the animal.); have no prior conviction for inhumane treatment of animals or for violations of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act; demonstrate that you have adequate feed, water, and facilities to provide humane care for the number of animals requested; show that you can provide a home for the adopted animal in the United States; and applicant must provide a stock or horse trailer with a rear swing gate and covered top.