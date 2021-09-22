City’s Infrastructure Projects Nearing Completion

The Kadoka City Council conducted its regularly scheduled, monthly meeting on Sept. 13. Council members attending the meeting included Chris Grillo, Tim Huffman, Rusty Olney, Eileen Stolley, Tia Stout, Harry Weller, and Ryan Willert.

Mayor Weller called the meeting to order, and the Council approved the current meeting agenda. The Council proceeded to approve meeting minutes for the regularly scheduled meeting conducted on August 9. The Council also approved meeting minutes for a special meeting held on August 23 for the purpose of receiving updates on infrastructure projects. The Council also approved meeting minutes for special meetings conducted on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. The Council conducted those and other meetings for the purpose of interviewing applicants for the position of Chief of Police following the retirement of Forrest Davis. The City advertised for the position which became available at the end of August after Davis served the community for 22 years.

LaTasha Buchholz, finance officer, submitted invoices for review by the members of the Council. She presented August 2021 financial reports, including departmental revenues, departmental expenses and bank account balances as of August 31. The Council approved the invoices and financial statements for August 2021.

Proceeding to the next item on the agenda, the Council presents an open forum for residents to address matters with the Council. During each meeting, residents are given opportunity to submit their input. The Council takes no action on these matters presented by Kadoka residents. For individuals seeking action, one must request placement on the upcoming meeting agenda, which requires a minimum 24-hour notice prior to the publication of the agenda.

The first matter of new business on the agenda concerned the Eastern Star Masonic Temple located on Main Street. The representatives planned to address the Council regarding the monthly water bill; however, no one appeared on their behalf and the Council proceeded to the next matter of business.

Next on the agenda, property owner Kristie Stone addressed the Council regarding a meter pit and meter for water service on a parcel of rental property adjacent to her primary residence. The Council noted that the expense to install a meter pit would be born solely by the property owner. The Council recently began requiring installation of a meter pit to allow public works department personnel access to the meter. In conjunction with this matter of business, the Council reviewed and, subsequently, approved a moving permit for a manufactured home that meets requirements set forth by the City for placement upon the Stone lot. The Council continued with discussion of matters relating to infrastructure and the Council moved to request a plat on another piece of property to “see about how the sewer would need to run.” The Council proceeding with matters of new business, reviewed and approved a building permit for Exact Contracting. Council member Grillo abstained from the vote to approve the permit. Concluding matters of new business, the Council conducted the first reading of the 2022 budget ordinance with plans to conduct the second reading at the next monthly Council meeting.

The Council received a report via Zoom from Joel Johnson with Code Enforcement Specialists (CES). The City contracted with CES to conduct reviews of property, contact property owners in violation of ordinances and enforce ordinances as allowed by ordinances. Johnson reported on the recent removal of abandoned cars and plans to continue with issuing notices of violations with timelines to correct the offending matter.

Nathan Riggins, Kadoka public works department, reported on the progress of summer projects which include installing water lines on Second Avenue, cleaning the older city-owned water tower and maintaining to the newer one. Patrick Solon, public works department employee, informed the Council of plans to install crosswalk signs throughout the city. Most recently, the City painted crosswalks for pedestrians and students downtown and the Kadoka City Park. In addition to crosswalk signs, the Council discussed replacing faded traffic signs in Kadoka. Other maintenance performed by the City included trimming trees that obstruct drivers’ views.

Jackie Stillwell, city bar manager, reported that events in the weeks following the Sturgis motorcycle rally helped with sales. Stillwell noted plans to resume poker tournaments this fall requested approval to hire a part-time bartender. The Council approved her request.

The Council moved to enter executive session at the conclusion of the meeting for the purpose of discussing personnel matters. The City plans to conduct its next regular, monthly meeting on October 11 at 7 p.m. at the Kadoka City Finance Office. The public is invited and encouraged to attend City council meetings.