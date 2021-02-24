2021 KAHS Senior Trip to visit SD Legislature

The Kadoka Area HS Senior Government class made its annual pilgrimage to the South Dakota State Capitol on Wednesday, February 17th to see the South Dakota Legislature in action during this year’s session. This year’s trip was different due to Covid-19 restrictions inside the capitol building, but the kids got to see some good debate and to be recognized by both houses of the South Dakota Legislature.

The day began by sitting in on the Senate State Affairs Committee, where the young people became familiar with the committee process used to debate legislation on a wide variety of topics. After one bill was deferred to a later date, debate ensued on a Democrat-sponsored bill that would require reporting on aircraft used for state purposes (Senate Bill 153). State Senator Troy Heinert (D-Mission) argued that there were many questions raised by the travel of Governor Noem during the 2020 campaign season and argued for more thorough reporting regarding usage of state aircraft. After several minutes of debate, testimony and comment, the bill was “sent to the 41st day” of the session, which ended its chances of being passed into law during the 2021 session. A bill was also debated in State Affairs to make an appropriation to implement provisions concerning the legalization, regulation and taxation of marijuana. This bill was sent to the joint appropriations committee for further debate and consideration. This was a valuable experience for the students to view.

Before breaking for lunch, the Kadoka Area seniors had the opportunity to meet Governor Kristi Noem and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden. Governor Noem and Lt. Gov. Rhoden took time to visit with the students, answer questions and pose for pictures with individual students and the entire class. In the afternoon, students attended sessions of the full House and Senate, where they were able to see the business that was conducted in full session. The students were recognized in the Senate chamber by Senator Red Dawn Foster and on the House side by Representative Liz May. As always, this was a valuable, in-person learning experience and the students gave many positive points of feedback about what they were able to see for the first time.

The seniors that went were Sammi Jo Stout, Abigail Roghair, Jessica Enders, Evalease Vasquez, Jade Hutchinson, Rayna Gries, Samantha Enders, Kelsie Varner, Jackson Grimes, Cole O’Bryan, Timothy Hamar, Gaven Sudbeck and Reed Ohrtman.

Look back next week to read the seniors answers on how they enjoyed the trip and what they learned.