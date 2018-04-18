FHS Students attend National History Day competition

Students attended ... the State National History Day competition in Brookings, So. Dak. April 1, 2018. Faith was well represented at the competition as you can see by the number of students who competed. Students placing in the top 2 of their categories (3rd place is an alternate) have the option to move on to the National contest in Washington, DC in June. Back row: Hugh Groves, Tarin Arneson, Treyton Bushong, Harland Groves, Brock Vance, Layton Steele, Rowdy Fischbach, Kailyn Groves, and Kaycee Groves. Front row: Trey Fuller, Cord Capp, Allix Vance, Shianne Price, Sydnie Schauer, Kaylee Jordan, Megan Doan, Keyaira Kirkley, Tristan Kennedy (not pictured: Brooke Lemmel).

Photo courtesy Alison Grueb