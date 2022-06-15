Wind, Rain, and Tornado Warnings Storm Jones County

By Krisanna Thomas

A tornado-warned storm crashed into Jones County late evening on Sunday, June 12. Residents took shelter; some in their own or others basements, some in church basements, and some in Hockenbary’s old bank building basement. The storms began in the Black Hills and produced major hail, wind, and several tornado warnings on it’s way to Murdo, causing damage from Belle Fourche to Haakon, Mellette, Jones, and Lyman Counties. All of these photos were taken at ranches north of Murdo, where major damage ocurred from the storm; roofs ripped off of homes, barns, and sheds, grain bins destroyed, vehicles banged up, and numerous other damages. Not pictured are the electric poles snapped off for approximately a mile or so along the line of damages at local ranches. Some poles untouched and left standing, others broken in half, leaving power lines down on the ground. West Central Electric has been working endlessly to restore power to approximately 2600 accounts. Monday evening brought more widespread storms that knocked out much of the power that had been restored.