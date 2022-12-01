Home / Faith Independent / Week long Jeans Day campaign benefits local Ambulance and Fire services
Week long Jeans Day campaign benefits local Ambulance and Fire services

Wed, 01/12/2022

The Faith Ambulance Service and Faith Volunteer Fire Department both received a nice surprise just before the Christmas holiday. 

Faith School staff wanted to spread a little holiday cheer and did just that. Staff held a week long Jeans Day campaign to raise money for these essential local services. 

The FHS Student Council decided to join in the fun and contribute to the campaign as well. Student Council donates annually to local entities and were excited to add to the funds school staff  raised over the week.

Faith Ambulance Service Director Kris Escott(far left) and Faith Volunteer Fire Department Chief Fred Hulm(far right) are pictured above with Faith School staff and FHS Student Council.

