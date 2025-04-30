Water tower project progress so far

Anyone who has traveled highway 73 South over the last year or so has had the privilege of seeing the new water tower for the City of Faith being constructed. The new tower is located across the highway from Iron Horse Ag and across the street from Parts Barn.

Through the many phases and challenges a large scale project in a rural area faces, progress has been moving along. The base and tower have been climbing in height as the cranes lift each piece up and steady them in place to be fitted together. A larger crane capable of reaching the heighth required to finish construction of the tower will need to be brought in.

The current water tower will continue to stand in the center of town as it has since its construction in 1923.

We will have more updates as they become available.