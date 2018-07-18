VFW Post 5751 receives first donation towards repairs

First National Bank in Faith has generously made the first donation to our local VFW Post for repairs needed on the building.

When asked why First National Bank would take the initiative and make the first donation to the VFW repairs, Branch Manager Scott Gray said, “This is an organization of people who have willingly given so much for all us. This is one way we can all support our Veterans. ” Mr. Gray also added, “The VFW is a cornerstone of our community’s foundation and vital to the livelihood of Main Street in Faith.”

It was just after January 9th, during the winter that seemed like it would never end(or get above zero). Mayor Glen Haines noticed water running down the street from the VFW building on Main Street in Faith. The pipes had froze during the extreme cold and consequently burst. The water had filled the basement and the water running down the street was flowing out of the building over the foundation. Once the water main was shut off and the entire basement full of water drained, an inspection of damage began.

It was determined that the one dirt wall of the basement had moved and one support post had floated away from its original position. The on demand water heater was lost due to being submerged in water, and the burst pipes would have to be replaced.

The good news in this awful situation is that the building is structurally sound and the wood floor was unharmed. I repeat no damage to that wonderful hard wood floor(silver lining? I’d say so).

As of the date of this article running, the visible pipes are being replaced and measurers being implemented to be able to shut off water to different parts of the building when needed. Once that is completed, work will be able to begin on the pipes in the wall between the bathrooms if need be, as well as jacking the floor back up in the basement to replace the support post. This also means there is a high probability of more damage to repair that has been hidden up to this point.

Do you remember your first time walking through the doors of the VFW? Better yet do you remember the reason you were there? Who was diligently working to keep everyone taken care of behind the bar and on the floor? What about the sounds, lights, the feeling of the wood dance floor under your feet?

I have many memories of attending dances, bridal showers, wedding receptions, auctions, bingo, informational meetings, surprise birthday parties, rummage sales, baby showers, and first birthdays(yes you read that right). There was a scheduling conflict at the Legion and the Community Center hadn’t been built yet. We had Chizum’s baby shower at the VFW so it seemed fitting to have his first birthday party there too. We thought that might be a fun fact for him later in life.

Unfortunately, I’m too young to remember Wesley Eaton bartending at the VFW. As I got older though, I loved walking in the door and seeing Judy Gano behind the bar. She has a contagious smile. Knowing her my whole life made it easy to visit, even when I wasn’t old enough to order anything stronger than a Shirley Temple.

The point of my oversharing is simply this. Now that I have a little life experience, I realize just how lucky we have all been to have the VFW as a place for our Veteran’s to gather, hold public events, and to bond as a community sharing in the good times and happiness of so many.

The VFW building has been standing here on Main Street diligently waiting to be of service to all of us whenever we needed, no questions asked; allowing us to enjoy everything from a rip roaring good time to celebrating a childs first year of life.

With an updated damage report comes the inevitable cost of repair. The hope is to be open by Stock Show which is the second week of August, 2018. Unfortunately, without a boost in the financial department none of these repairs will be able to be made.

If you would like to donate to the VFW Post in Faith to help them make the necessary repairs and re open the doors to our community, there is an account set up at First National Bank in Faith. Please feel free to drop off or mail your donation to First National Bank Po Box 187, Faith, So. Dak. 57626. If you have any questions please feel free to contact David Haines, Commander at 605-748-2414 or Bill Gropper, Quarter master at 605-739-3301.