Vance Hawley “All Heart” Memorial Tournament draws record crowd

The 3rd annual Vance Hawley “All Heart’ Memorial Tournament was held at the Faith Community Center on Sunday, March 1st.

It was a full house as there were around 1,000 people in and out of the building cheering on their favorite wrestlers.

A total of 250 wrestlers from 22 clubs participated in the event.

Medals were awarded through 4th place and all of the Faith AAU wrestlers placed, with four champions in their divisions.

What a great day of wrestling!

6U 33-38

Elliott Brown placed 4th

6U 48-52

Woodrow King placed 1st

6U 55-59

Zayne Iron Hawk placed 2nd

8U 43-45

Tryatt Crowser placed 3rd

8U 53-55

Rekkyn Haines placed 2nd

8U 61-65

Wade Dahlman placed 3rd

8U 63-68

Kutler Haines placed 2nd

8U 72-77

Jackson Gerbracht placed 2nd

10U 52-56

Strydin Humble placed 2nd

10U 60-62

Emmitt Brown placed 4th

10U 63-67

Kurt Dahlman placed 4th

10U 63-68

Kasten Hale placed 4th

10U 65-69

Calder Peterson placed 4th

10U 73-78

Treyden Hale placed 2nd

10U 78-82 A

Evaner Stambach placed 4th

12U 67-72

Ryker Haines placed 2nd

12U 68-70

Taze Hawley placed 3rd

12U 72-77

Kasen Hostutler placed 1st

12U 75-78 B

Steyr Geffre placed 3rd

12U 78-84

Stratin Humble placed 3rd

14U 98-100

Brayden Escott placed 2nd

14U 115-126

Nolan Kinsella placed 2nd

Girls 8U 50-51

Berlyn Geffre placed 2nd

Girls 10U 61-67

Raynn Geffre placed 2nd

Girls 12U 74-80

Rozyn Haines placed 2nd

Girls 12U 94-95

Tailyn Hawley placed 1st

Girls 12U 104-112

Baylee Dieters placed 1st