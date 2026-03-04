Vance Hawley “All Heart” Memorial Tournament draws record crowd
Wed, 03/04/2026
The 3rd annual Vance Hawley “All Heart’ Memorial Tournament was held at the Faith Community Center on Sunday, March 1st.
It was a full house as there were around 1,000 people in and out of the building cheering on their favorite wrestlers.
A total of 250 wrestlers from 22 clubs participated in the event.
Medals were awarded through 4th place and all of the Faith AAU wrestlers placed, with four champions in their divisions.
What a great day of wrestling!
6U 33-38
Elliott Brown placed 4th
6U 48-52
Woodrow King placed 1st
6U 55-59
Zayne Iron Hawk placed 2nd
8U 43-45
Tryatt Crowser placed 3rd
8U 53-55
Rekkyn Haines placed 2nd
8U 61-65
Wade Dahlman placed 3rd
8U 63-68
Kutler Haines placed 2nd
8U 72-77
Jackson Gerbracht placed 2nd
10U 52-56
Strydin Humble placed 2nd
10U 60-62
Emmitt Brown placed 4th
10U 63-67
Kurt Dahlman placed 4th
10U 63-68
Kasten Hale placed 4th
10U 65-69
Calder Peterson placed 4th
10U 73-78
Treyden Hale placed 2nd
10U 78-82 A
Evaner Stambach placed 4th
12U 67-72
Ryker Haines placed 2nd
12U 68-70
Taze Hawley placed 3rd
12U 72-77
Kasen Hostutler placed 1st
12U 75-78 B
Steyr Geffre placed 3rd
12U 78-84
Stratin Humble placed 3rd
14U 98-100
Brayden Escott placed 2nd
14U 115-126
Nolan Kinsella placed 2nd
Girls 8U 50-51
Berlyn Geffre placed 2nd
Girls 10U 61-67
Raynn Geffre placed 2nd
Girls 12U 74-80
Rozyn Haines placed 2nd
Girls 12U 94-95
Tailyn Hawley placed 1st
Girls 12U 104-112
Baylee Dieters placed 1st