Thomas inducted into the SD Trapshooting Hall of Fame

Randy Thomas and Tom Parquet were inducted into the South Dakota Trapshooting Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Mitchell, South Dakota during the 135th State Shoot. Together, Thomas and Parquet have 38 years of combined experience with the sport of trapshooting. Thomas was Director/ Vice President for 10 years and 10 years as President. Parquet held 8 years as Director and 10 years and Vice President. Both were presented a custom made leather trap bag to commemorate the Hall of Fame induction.

Thomas shares, “It has been a fun 20 years. I have met and worked with a lot of great people.”

Thomas helped to shape the Contributors side of the Hall of Fame and worked diligently to change the age requirement for induction in the Shooters Hall of Fame. Thomas continues to help with the South Dakota Trap Shooting Association State Shoot held each July.