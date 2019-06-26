Team BEEF Program is at full speed in South Dakota

PIERRE, SD - June wrapped up some large events for Team Beef S.D members, a community of runners and cyclists who recognize the nutritional value of beef and the vital role high-quality protein plays in their training. Team member advocates promote beef by wearing their Team BEEF SD jerseys when participating in activities both within and outside our state.

Katrina Collins, Faith, SD team member, believes in the product and the benefits it provides. "Beef helps me a lot with keeping my energy up, my iron up, and improves my recovery time from races and muscle soreness. It is a high-quality protein powerhouse!".

Team BEEF kicked off the month in Deadwood, SD at the Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon. This event brought in 2,400 total finishers from 43 different states as well as runners from Canada, Russia, Denmark, and Germany! Among these were dozens of Team Beef S.D members running in red.

Team Beef provides an opportunity for the athletes involved to be an advocate and share the beef message on the role beef plays in their training. "That red jersey catches a lot of attention and helps to spread the word building conversation along the way," states Collins.

Team Beef S.D cyclists were also among the nearly 200 participants in the 7th Annual Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak). RASDak riders biked from Custer to Yankton, seeing cow country and meeting many families who make their living raising beef. The route started in Custer and went to Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, Wagner, and Yankton, with many stops along the way!

Beef was available to all riders who participated in RASDAK. "Beef is a good way to refuel after a hard workout, such as biking 70 miles a day, so we have beef jerky available for the riders after they finish the day and it is a very popular item. People love grabbing a stick of jerky and refueling on a high-quality protein like beef," states Kasey Abbott, Volunteer Tour Director and cyclist for Team Beef S.D.

To learn more about Team Beef S.D and upcoming Team Beef SD events visit our website at www.sdbeef.org