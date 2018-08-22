Teacher school supply drive a huge success

By Krissy Johnson

Faith Vet Service has been busy as usual this summer. In addition to their busy schedule of providing great animal care for our community, they have also been busy organizing a school supply drive for the Faith Elementary and Maurine Country school teachers.

The teachers were asked for a list of items they needed for their classrooms this 2018-2019 school year. Once the list was received an online shopping registry was put together as well as the option to donate money or gift cards in collection boxes at local businesses.

When asked why Faith Vet Clinic decided to initiate this drive, one staff member said, “The kids are getting new supplies for the year, why shouldn’t the teachers too.”

There are a lot of supplies in the picture above. The day we took the picture of Faith/Maurine School staff and Faith Vet Clinic staff, more cash and gift card donations had come in. Which means more supplies from the registry list are on their way to the teachers.

What a wonderful gift of much needed supplies, for community members we all benefit from.