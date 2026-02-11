Taylor graduates Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego

Tanner enlisted with the Marine Corps in August of 2025. He attended training in Bismarck, ND, 2 days a week and larger exercises one saturday a month until his ship date. He left Fargo, ND November 2025 for MCRD San Diego. Tanner graduated January 30, 2026 from MCRD Sand Diego with 3rd Battalion Lima Company Platoon 3251.

Tanner received a 10 day leave, before 2 weeks of Recruiter assistant duties in Bismarck, ND. Tanner will then return to San Diego to begin Infantry Training Battalion at Camp Pendleton.

During his time in San Diego he enjoyed range week the most and short meal times the least.

Make sure to wish Tanner the best in his future career and thank him for his service.