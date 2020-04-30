Spreading cheer and kindness amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mikenzy Miller and Kailyn Groves are finishing their freshman year of college in a very different way than they ever imagined. Both have been completing coursework virtually from home for most of the spring sememster much the same as most students across the US.

Mikenzy saw a post on facebook from the state of Illinois about how people were making sure those who are home bound during this pandemic were still getting the human interaction we all need, and thought, “why not?!” She reached out to her former classmate Kailyn Groves and made a plan.

The ladies met in Faith mid morning on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, to walk around town and lift peoples spirits while visiting with residents in their yards so that social distancing could be observed. Accompanying the ladies on their walk around town was the horse Blacky, who is owned by Mikenzy’s grandpa Ed Miller.

Mikenzy and Kailyn hope that their walk will help everyone stay positive and remember to be kind through this trying time.