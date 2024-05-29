South Dakota Hall of Fame Announces Inductee Class for 2024

A group of people whose life works have helped shape excellence in South Dakota and our nation are officially being inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2024. These 10 diverse people will be the newest class of Inductees to enter the South Dakota Hall of Fame. They were selected for their achievements in the fields of arts and entertainment, professional, general, agriculture, education, and business.

The South Dakota Hall of Fame is proud to announce the Inductee Class for 2024: Bryan Akipa (Arts and Entertainment), Jim Entenman (Professional), Jeff Hazard (1955-2019) (General), Hugh Ingalls (Agriculture), A. Gay Kingman (Education), Jan Manolis (General), Judith Knittel Meierhenry (Professional), Dr. Peggy Gordon Miller (Education), Greg Sands (Business), Dean Sorenson (Arts and Entertainment).

The Class of 2024 will be celebrated at the Honors Ceremony on September 13th and 14th, 2024, in Chamberlain/Oacoma. The public is invited to attend.

Hugh Ingalls

Faith, S.D. | Category: Agriculture

“A True Stockman”

Hugh Ingalls is widely recognized in the cattle industry as a “true stockman” who has promoted the cattle industry and the Angus breed. He has influenced many South Dakota ranchers to produce better cattle. Cattle geneticists from South Dakota State University (SDSU) recognized the value Hugh was breeding into his cattle, and a 30+ years research relationship was formed. Dr. Robbi Pritchard, an SDSU professor with whom Hugh partnered, has said, “I am not aware of anywhere else in the USA where someone has made that kind of a contribution to land grant university research on such a large scale.” Hugh’s willingness to lead can be seen in the beef industry as well as his involvement in many community endeavors.

About the South Dakota Hall of Fame

The South Dakota of Fame is a 501c3 nonprofit organization designed to Honor, Inspire, Preserve, and Educate. The Hall’s mission is to Champion a Culture of Excellence and the public charity is built upon the recognition, celebration, and preservation of the stories of South Dakotans instrumental in establishing that culture.