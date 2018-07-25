Sheridan named to NJCAA Academic All-American

Twelve Teton student-athletes have received NJCAA Academic All-American Honors. This is the largest group of honorees Williston State College has ever fielded. All-Academic Award recipients are broken out into three teams. All-Academic First Team is comprised of athletes who maintained a 4.00 GPA. To qualify for All-Academic Second Team, recipients must hold a 3.80-3.99 GPA and Third Team is made up of student athletes maintaining a 3.60-3.79 GPA. Keeping up with the demands of their sports and the demands of their class schedule is no easy task for student-athletes. The Teton Athletic Department congratulates the 2017-2018 NJCAA Academic All-Americans for all they have accomplished. A full list of Williston State College Academic All-Americans can be found below, as well as a brief player bio.

Guard, Shali Sheridan of Faith, SD, had a strong year on a young Teton team. Over the course of the season she saw 749 minutes of playing time, put up 212 points, and pulled down 71 rebounds. Averaging 8.2 points per game, Shali will be returning to play for the Tetons 2018-19 season.