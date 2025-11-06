SDPB screens of Dakota Life Greetings from Faith

A small but excited crowd gathered at the Faith Community Center last Wednesday night ready to see their community and fellow Faithites on screen.

SDPB made a special trip to Faith with an advanced screening of Dakota Life Greetings from Faith for all in the area to view before the episode is released this week.

A few words were shared by SDPB representatives prior to the screening. As the episode closed the floor was opened up for any critiques the locals wanted to share. A couple of items needed updating before the final cut is released, but otherwise the crowd was very pleased with how the episode turned out and are excited to watch it again. Those attending were also asked if there were any other stories or people that were missed and could possibly be covered at a later date. Several suggestions were noted and all agreed it would be great to see SDPB here in Faith again.

If you were not able to attend the screening, you can watch it live Thursday, June 12th at 8 PM Central (7 PM MT) on SDPB1 or at www.sdpb.org/DakotaLife . You will also be able to find this and past episodes on YouTube by searching Dakota Life.