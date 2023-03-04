SD Student Council State Convention

The Faith High School Student Council attended the South Dakota Student Council State Convention this past week in Rapid City. Many awards were given at the banquet to honor Student Council programs, as well as individual members.

The Faith Student Council was awarded Outstanding Student Council. The SDHSAA Outstanding Student Council recognition program was created during the 1990-91 school year as a means of recognizing those student councils that meet the program’s specified criteria. Those schools receiving the Outstanding Student Council designation have met standards of having well-rounded programs that benefit their school, their community, and the state. The Outstanding Student Council program consists of a self-evaluation of the activities and involvement by each participating student council.