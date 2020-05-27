SD Junior High School Rodeo Association short round qualifiers

The South Dakota Junior High School Rodeo Association (SDJHSRA) held their State Finals event in Rapid City, SD, Friday, May 22 thru Sunday, May 24, 2020, after a shortened season due to COVID-19.

Four competitors from Faith made it to the short round on Sunday after the numbers were totaled for the weekends events.

Tace Berglund competed in the short round in Breakaway roping and in the Ribbon Roping with partner Tandee Nelson. Tandee also competed in Goat Tying. RyLee Price competed in three short round events: Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, and Ribbon Roping. Colby Olson competed in Goat Tying.

Congratulations to all of you. Your community is proud of you and your hard work!