SD Highway Patrol Northern Plains Squad choose Faith for yearly community service project

The Northern Plains Squad of South Dakota State Troopers, led by Captain Jason Kettering of District Three, completed their yearly community service project last week.

The Troopers met in Faith on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the ball fields on the west side of town. Both fields had the weed clumps dug up out of the infields, then were worked up and smoothed back out. The fields had the outfields mowed and weed eaten along the fence lines. The spectator areas were mowed and weed eaten as well. Each field includes a bench in the dug out areas for the home and away teams. These benches were given a fresh coat of paint to match the previous maroon color.

When asked how and why the Troopers ended up in Faith sprucing up our little community, Captain Jason Kettering said, “We like to be a part of the communities we serve, to make a difference, and work with local agencies to make an impact for those who live and work in the areas we protect and serve.”

Jon Collins, City Foreman was also on site lending a hand with the mowing of the fields.