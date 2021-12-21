Santa Claus came to town

Santa Claus made his annual stop in Faith last Monday, December 13, 2021. Many kids from the community made their way to Keffeler Kreations to hand Santa that precious list of Christmas wishes they have been working on all year. Most of the kids shyly handed off thier list and posed for a picture after a short conversation with Santa. Others needed a little help from mom, dad, or a sibling, and a couple made a fast break trying to avoid the camera and Santa all together!

Everyone enjoyed the decorations, goodies bags the elves made for each of the kids, and adorable reactions to seeing the jolly man himself in person.

All in all everyone had a great time, closing out another year of Faith Area Community & Commerce Development (FCC&D) sponsored events.