Photo courtesy Lace Wondercheck

Regional Spelling Bee

Wed, 04/26/2023 - 9:03am admin
The Faith School District students who placed at the local competition traveled to McIntosh last week to compete at the Regional competition. The Faith Students represented their district very well. The results are listed below.
Grade Two:
Written Contest Winner – 2nd Place: Tenley Lemmel, Faith
Grade Three:
Oral Contest Winner – 1st Place: Vincent Ilesanmi, Faith
Grade Four: 
Oral Contest Winner – 4th Place: Cory Capp, FaithGrade Six:
Written Contest Winner – 4th Place: Sarah Jordan, Faith
Oral Contest Winner – 3rd Place: Sarah Jordan, Faith
Grade Seven:
Written Contest Winners – 5th Place: Charles Meister, Faith; 3rd Place: Presli Taylor, Faith;
Oral Contest Winners – 5th Place: Presli Taylor, Faith 
Grade Eight: 
Written Contest Winner – 4th Place: Jonah Gould, Faith
Oral Contest Winners – 4th Place: Jonah Gould, Faith 

