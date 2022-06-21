Faith School District 46-2 Principal Kasey Hale was selected as the Region 5 High School Principal of the Year by the South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals (SDASSP).

The SDASSP is divided into 7 regions in the state of South Dakota. Region 5 includes Faith, Harding County, Bison, Dupree, McLaughlin, Hoven, Gettysburg, Herreid, Selby and Mobridge-Pollock. The principals within each region nominate and vote determining the Middle School and High School Principal of the year.

Mrs. Hale began her career in education by completing her undergraduate degree at Black Hills State University. During her five years of teaching she continued her education, receiving her masters degree from Chadron State College. Mrs. Hale is currently entering her fifth year as Principal of Faith School District 46-2, which includes the Faith School and Maurine Country School.

Kasey attributes her success in education administration to working with Superintendent Kelly Daughters, all of the dedicated school staff, students, parents and school board, as well as the unconditional support her family gives continuously.