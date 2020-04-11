Red Ribbon Week hosted by FHS Student Council

Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the country. Red Ribbon Week generally takes place the last full week in October. The Red Ribbon Week Campaign was formed in 1985 after the tragic death of DEA agent Enrique Camarena. The first event was held in 1988. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.

The national theme this year was“Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.”

This year Red Ribbon Week was celebrated October 23-31, 2020, and the Faith Student Council encouraged students during the week to understand and strive to apply this year’s theme to every day life.