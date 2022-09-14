Patience key in safe travel on highways and byways during fall agriculture work

It’s fall y’all ... well, almost! The first official calendar day of fall is Thursday, September 22, 2022. While that date is one many look forward to, fall agriculture work is already in full swing.

Motorist may encounter large machinery such as combines, tractors, hay hauling rigs or herds of cattle being moved closer to home before the fall calf sales start. In some cases a motorist may experience more than one of these scenarios in a single trip.

Listed are a few tips to help navigate sharing the roadways with those working hard to keep everyone fed.

• Slow down and pay attention to the road. Focus on the traffic in front of the vehicle and stay within the posted speed limits, especially when traveling through areas where agriculture is prominent.

•Don’t assume the other party knows you are there. While most moving large items check frequently for vehicles approaching from behind, their focus must remain on the road ahead. Also, remember that machinery is very loud and may prevent the operator from hearing another vehicle’s approach.

• Keep your distance when following equipment. Maneuverability is limited. Stay back and don’t tailgate.

• Use extreme caution when passing. If you cannot clearly see what lies ahead of both your vehicle and the equipment you intend to get ahead of, do not pass.

•Most of all use patience and slow down. Those moving machinery, hay or cattle use the highways and byways only when necessary. Everyone has the same goal of getting where they need safely. Working together and exercising caution should help do just that.