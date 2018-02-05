Northwest Area Schools Academic Olympics

Congratulations to all of our students that attended Academic Olympics yesterday in McIntosh. Those receiving trophies: Allison Haines: 1st Place-English 1, 3rd Place-Algebra 1; Harland Groves: 4th Place-English 2, 2nd Place-Geometry, 1st Place-Geography; Mark Smith: 3rd Place-English 4, 5th Place-American Government; Sam Gropper: 5th Place-Physics; Hugh Groves: 2nd Place-Physical Science, 1st Place-Geometry; Boedy Schenbeck: 4th Place-Physical Science; Seth Drum: 1st Place-Chemistry, 5th Place American History; Rowdy Fischbach: 4th Place-Chemistry, 4th Place-Algebra 2, 2nd Place-American History; Tyson Selby: 4th Place-Algebra 1; Kailyn Groves: 3rd Place-Senior Math, 1st Place-American Government

In addition, our Junior Class (Seth Drum, Rowdy Fischbach, Jerin Halligan, Lenae Haines) and Sophomore Class (Hugh Groves, Harland Groves, Boedy Schenbeck, Treyton Bushong) won their respective class quiz bowl competitions.

Also, Rowdy Fischbach finished 5th in overall High Point competition and Harland Groves finished 2nd in overall High Point competition.