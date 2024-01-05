NHS Induction Ceremony 2024

The Faith National Honor Society held its induction ceremony on Sunday, April 28. The National Honor Society is the nation’s oldest, largest, and most prestigious student recognition program.

The standards used for selection are a cumulative GPA of 3.0 and demonstration of leadership, service, and character by a self-evaluation and teacher evaluations. Once evaluations are received, a committee determines whether membership should be granted, and offers are extended. Students can choose to NOT fill in the evaluations and then NOT accept membership.

The National Honor Society Induction Ceremony indicates the continuing emphasis on excellence that we represent for our school and community. Throughout the year, members of our chapter serve as role models for other students. In addition to the strong academic records which established the eligibility for membership, our chapter members are leaders in many student organizations, and we serve our school and community through many activities.

Current members…Kaia Day (President), Skylar Vig (Vice President), Jackson Schauer (Secretary), Kinley Kirkley (Treasurer), Elora Gould, Klayte McLellan, Caden Selby, Katie Sheridan, Olivia Spencer, Tanner Taylor, Tyon Arneson, Bentley Frei, Drew Harper, Melody Olugbenga, TyAnn Arneson, Colby Olson, RyLee Price, Kambelle Schauer, Jayden Selby, Emilee Smith, Kaylee Smith, Jae’cyn Starr, & Ann Ulrich

Inductees into the Faith Chapter of National Honor Society include:

Upperclassmen: Kimber Fees, Journey King & Tandee Nelson

Sophomores: Tace Berglund, Harlie Heidler, Krece Halligan, Tez Deiters, Chizum Johnson, Cashley King, Cooper Mackaben, Jacob Maxwell, Fallon Peterson, Brynlie Price, Cayci Spencer, Emma Spring, Katelyn Totten, & Whitnie Veit.